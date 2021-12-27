Canada defeats the Czech Republic from the start

It wasn’t easy for Canada, but it’s still amazing. Maple Leaf started the World Junior Hockey Championship in the best possible way, defeating the Czech Republic 6-3 Sunday evening in Edmonton.

The fans gathered at Rogers Place were treated to an offensive performance from both sides. The first period itself was punctuated by several exclamation points, while the rest of the game was an Owen Power hat-trick.

“Adversities were good. “We won this match, and I hope we can learn and grow from it,” coach Dave Cameron said at a press conference.

Mason McTavish has tasted the National Hockey League this season, and it shows. With a superb solo effort, the Anaheim Ducks visited every nook and cranny in the Czech attack zone before making a perfect throw in the top half to open the scoring, just four minutes into the initial encounter.

plight

But this brilliant goal was only the first part of the upcoming Czech scene. They were certainly neglected in the opening of this tournament, as the visitors beat Dylan Garand three times in a row.

The Canadian goalkeeper was unlucky when Pavel Novak’s shot hit the post to his right before hitting his sled into the net. The third Czech put a lot of pressure on the representatives of Maple Leaf. Stanislav Svozel taunted the defense and Garand with a gentle trick between his sledges to take the lead to 3-1.

“This is my fourth junior championship and what I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected,” Cameron said. Your team has its own unique gameplay, but it never turns out the way you expected. It’s your team’s ability to adapt when things don’t go well.”

calmed down

As mentioned above, Bauer was Canada’s best player in the second half of the game. The defender took advantage of the double power play to hit the goal twice and also scored earlier without assistance.

Cameron quietly promoted the eminent hope, and his men would need to be inspired by it for the sequel. The start was high and low, but the end of the match showed more of the potential of this Canadian team.

Donovan Sebrango and Olin Zellweger also hooked the needle for Dave Cameron’s men. Cole Perfetti distinguished himself with his three assists.

“You have to be calm, control the disc well, and make good decisions with the disc. You should not try to play the whole tournament in the first 10 minutes of play,” the coach explained.

Canada plays its next match on Tuesday against Austria. They will play a second duel within 24 hours after facing Finland on Monday.