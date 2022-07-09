Alex DeBrinkat “shocked” to be traded

Sniper Alex DeBrincat was aware of the trade rumors swirling around him, but was still shocked to learn that he was leaving the Chicago Blackhawks to join the Chicago Senators. ‘Ottawa.

It’s unusual to see a writer with a two-year goal of 41 get traded. And it gets worse when he is only 24 years old and has one season left on his contract. DeBrincat admitted he was surprised when the deal went through.

“My immediate reaction was to be in shock, indicated by the American video conference, whose statements were covered by the ‘Chicago Sun-Times.’ You have seen some rumors, but you don’t expect that until it happens.”

DeBrincat probably turned out to be the Hawks’ player of the year last season. Despite a rough season for the Illinois organization for various reasons, the winger still scored 41 goals and 78 points.

Therefore, the previous second-round pick in 2016 was baffled because it did not become the cornerstone of the rebuilding Blackhawks, who favored three draft picks over him.

“I was willing to stay in Chicago for a long time,” he continued. That’s how I understand [la suite de ma carrière]. “

“I have never been traded in the past, no matter what league. I usually stay in the same team. It is a completely different experience for me.”

Before the new chapter of his young career began, DeBrincat wanted to thank the organization that gave him his first chance at the best hockey league in the world.

“Chicago was like a second home to me. I got married there and became a father there. Thank you for supporting me through everything.”

Ready to play important matches

In five seasons in the National Hockey League, DeBrincat played just nine games in 2020. He said he’s happy to play for a team that could aspire to participate in the spring championship once the next campaign kicks off.

“I hope to play important matches in Ottawa,” he said. I hope to be an exciting player for the fans, to score goals and be successful.”

“My goal is to win the Stanley Cup and I hope to achieve that here.”

DeBrincat will join a group of young and talented forwards in Ottawa, led by Tim Stutzel, Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris, to name a few. He has already trained with the latter, both of whom are from Michigan.

“I’m really excited to join this young group and build something special,” he added.