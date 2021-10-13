Canada: Former COVID-19 vaccination official charged with sexual assault

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that poor countries lagging behind in the Covid vaccination and disruptions in supply chains around the world are hampering global growth. The International Monetary Fund now expects global GDP to rise 5.9% this year versus 6% in July. Gopinath said the downward review was “marginal”. “However, it hides significant adjustments for some countries” and “the prospects for low-income countries have become considerably bleak,” she added.

FC Barcelona will once again be allowed to fill its Camp Nou stadium from next week, after the Catalan authorities ease health restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Until then, the limit was 60% of reception capacities. Also, the ax finally fell: Pushed to get vaccinated and thus allowed to play at home, Brooklyn basketball player Keri Irving found himself rejected by his club on Tuesday, and banned from training or playing… the injection.

Canadian immunization official charged with sexual assault

On Tuesday, the federal court ruled that the former head of the Canadian vaccination campaign, Danny Fortin, who is accused of sexual assault, could not return to his duties as he requested.

The British government is set to manage crises

Delayed lockdown and “big mistakes” and “fatality” in the face of the spread of Covid-19 have led to “one of the UK’s biggest public health failures”, where thousands of deaths could have been avoided, according to a parliamentary report released on Tuesday.

Mexico: Justice orders the vaccination of minors

Mexican justice has asked the federal government to vaccinate minors between the ages of 12 and 17 against Covid-19, in a ruling that the government, which is not obligated to enforce, said it wanted to screen them carefully, officials said Tuesday. The Ministry of Health announced at the end of September that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be given only to at-risk minors (those with pathological factors that can exacerbate Covid disease).

Algeria: Reviving Maritime Transport

The Algerian Ministry of Transport announced, on Tuesday, that Algeria will resume in the coming weeks its maritime links to transport passengers with Spain and France, which have been suspended since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Towards the first African mRNA vaccine

South Africa, which is fighting for equitable access to Covid vaccines, has embarked on designing Africa’s first messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, to end the continent’s adoption. To date, barely 5% of eligible Africans are fully immunized. Africa, which lags far behind the rest of the world, is highly dependent on imports and doses donated by rich nations.

More than 4.85 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,853,570 people worldwide, according to an AFP report from official sources on Tuesday at 10 a.m. GMT. The United States is the country worst affected by this epidemic, with 716,344 deaths, followed by Brazil (601,398), India (450,963), Mexico (28,227) and Russia (218,345). The World Health Organization estimates, taking into account the increase in deaths directly and indirectly related to Covid-19, that the outcome of the epidemic could be two to three times higher.