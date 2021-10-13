Discovery Plus soon to be launched in Canada

(Toronto) Discovery Plus will arrive in Canada next week.

David Friend

Canadian Press

The new non-fiction streaming platform has announced its launch on October 19 for Canadian viewers.

It will present more than 200 exclusive and original series as well as 60,000 episodes of programs from its library of cable television networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Animal Planet.

The platform will also host a variety of original programming, including Unseamly: The Peter Nygaard InvestigationAnd There are no respondents behind them And meth queen.

A monthly subscription to Discovery Plus will cost $4.99 per month for its ad-free version and $6.99 per month for its upgraded ad-free version.

The streaming platform, which rolled out in several international markets earlier this year, joins a growing number of options in Canada, including Netflix and Crave services, as well as new players Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

As part of Discovery’s live streaming service arrival in Canada, the company has strengthened its joint venture agreement with Corus Entertainment, a long-standing traditional television partner, with a new marketing partnership.

Corus will use its line, radio, digital and social platforms to promote the Discovery Plus programming.

Discovery Plus representatives were not immediately available to provide details about the partnership with Corus.

Discovery Plus will be available on many streaming devices, including Apple, Roku, and Amazon devices. The service will also be compatible with Chromecast and other Google products, as well as recent Xbox models and Samsung Smart TVs.