Canada Hockey: a balanced team for the Olympics

The General Manager of the Canadian Hockey List for the Beijing Olympic Games, Doug Armstrong, intends to create a balanced team.

“We will not pick an all-star team,” he told Sportsnet newspaper on Thursday. We need players who can do everything: shorthand, powerplay and five-on-five. “

The person who also holds the position of general manager of the St. Louis Blues will ask some players to play in a position other than the one they play in the National Hockey League (NHL).

“The Canadian hockey team has always believed that the midfield can play a winger much easier than the central winger. If we look at the history of our national team, there have always been midfielders who have played elsewhere and it wouldn’t be any different. [en 2022]. »

“We will use the best players to form our team,” Armstrong said. “But there will be people who do not develop from their natural position.”

The 56-year-old was appointed to his new position last Wednesday. He has experience with the national team, building the Canadian team that played in the World Cup in 2016. Armstrong also supported General Motors for the Olympic Games in Sochi (2014) and Vancouver (2010).

After skipping the 2018 Olympics, NHL players will return to the prestigious event in 2022. Canada has won three of the five Olympic tournaments while skaters from the Pitman circuit were present.