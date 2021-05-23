Canada is 5-1 ahead of the United States in the World Hockey Championship

The Canadian national team is 0-2 after losing 2-0 to Latvia on Friday. Gerrard Gallant’s men share last place in Group Two with Italy, who also lost their first two encounters.

The United States, who lost 2-1 to Finland on Saturday, led 4-0 after 40 minutes ahead of goalkeeper Darcy Cumber.

Trevor Moore led the attack with a double in the second half, during which the Americans scored three goals.

Jason Robertson, Adam Clinding and Matt Tennyson, the latter against Aden Hill in the third half, also hit the US goal. Robertson and Clinding added one pass each, and Connor Garland got two.

Canada’s response was entirely from Quebec. Maxime Comtoua scored the only goal for Canada with the help of Nicolas Boden midway through the third half.

Canada will play its next match on Monday evening against Germany, who are ranked first in Group Two with six points in two matches.

Germany beat Italy for the first time 9-4 on Friday before beating Norway 5-1 on Saturday.

Kazakhstan surprises Finland

Earlier in the day, in Group Two, Kazakhstan defeated Finland 2-1 on penalties.

Kazakhstan won both of its first two matches on penalties, giving it four points in the standings.

Winning in extra time or on penalties award winnings two points while winnings in organization time award three points.

In another match in Group Two, Norway defeated Italy 4-1.

In all three Group A matches, Slovakia defeated Great Britain 2-1, Belarus defeated Sweden 1-0 and Switzerland defeated Denmark 1-0.

Slovakia, Switzerland and Russia are tied for first place in Group A with two wins in several matches, with a total of six points.