Canada match behind closed doors: “We were very disappointed” – France’s Marguerite Bellanger

The provincial government’s request to hold the Canadians’ game behind closed doors last Thursday was met with great disappointment by the Montreal organization.

That’s what Marguerite Belanger, head of sports and entertainment for France’s Groupe CH, told TVA Sports on Saturday.

“At the end of the afternoon, we got a call from the government asking if we could present this match behind closed doors,” she said. Of course, for us, the priority has always been the safety and health of our fans, players and staff.”

“However, it is certain that with very short notice like that, we were very disappointed. We had many supporters on the way.”

“We issued our press release, sent emails to ticket holders, but that doesn’t mean these people were in a position to read this. There are people who knew the game was behind closed doors when they got to the Bell Center.”

“It is really unfortunate. In addition to that, we won this match, it was a good game for us this season.”

Despite the health situation, the 12 matches scheduled to be held at the Bell Center in January must be played in front of fans.

“We have had government confirmation that our games will be shown at 50% capacity as they are in Ontario now,” Margaret Belanger promised.

As for the project, whose performance in Montreal may be jeopardized, it is too early to give up hope.

It’s far away,” said the lawyer by training and businesswoman. The project will take place on the 7th and 8th of July. We are optimistic. There will definitely be ups and downs. with the new alternative [Omicron]It’s very unexpected at the moment and it’s amazing in terms of transmission. But we very much hope to be there in July and welcome everyone.”

