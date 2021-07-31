Canada miss out on mixed triathlon

Canada missed Saturday’s mixed triathlon in Tokyo Bay. Joanna Brown, Alexis Lepage, Amelie Kretz and Matt Sharp finished 15th out of 16 teams with a time of 1:27:21.

Mexico alone has the worst in the 300m swim, 6.8km bike and 2km run.

First female athlete Joanna Brown struggled in every sense of the word, especially in the swimming division, finishing her wave in 14th place and giving Alexis Lepage a tough spot in the relay.

The youngster, who replaced Tyler Mislawchuk at short notice, gave it all in swimming with the second fastest time in his wave, but lacked energy in the running part. The other two torchbearers did not manage to make up for the delay, which widened even further.

Flawless Great Britain

Great Britain got the gold in 1:23:41. The squad was great with Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor Brown and Alex Yee.

The team demonstrated its superiority by beating the United States and France by 14sec and 23sec, respectively.

Triathlon player Alex Yee is greeted by his teammates at the finish line of the mixed triathlon relay. Photo: Getty Images / Leon Neal

The British led the race practically the whole time. Alex Yee ceded first place only for a few seconds to Frenchman Vincent Lewis, during the race, before taking it back and moving away.

This was the first time the mixed relay event was presented at the Olympics.