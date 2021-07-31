variable delta | ‘Probably’ new restrictions on coming to the US

(Washington) Joe Biden estimated on Friday that new health recommendations or restrictions in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases would “most likely” be taken in the United States, while he welcomed reinstatement of vaccinations in the country.

When asked whether Americans should expect new recommendations from health authorities or new binding measures, the US president answered “probably” before leaving the White House by helicopter for the weekend.

However, he did not say what kind of measures he was talking about, as US federal officials, as well as local officials and businesses, have recently tightened their health protocols.

The US president added, however, that the United States has a “good day” Thursday for vaccination, with about a million injections, as his administration works to revive a vaccination campaign that has been waning slightly.

The Biden administration has boosted the tone significantly in recent days in the face of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, which is fueled by the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Health authorities have recommended Americans, even those who have been vaccinated, wear a mask indoors, in areas where the virus is spreading.

Meanwhile, the federal administration has tightened rules for its millions of employees, who will either need to be vaccinated or comply with regular testing and constant wearing of masks, even in areas where the spread of the virus is low.