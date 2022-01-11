Canada Post can delay deliveries

Canadians may see delivery delays in the coming weeks, due to the Omicron variant that has plagued Canada Post employees.

In a statement sent to Global News on Tuesday, the state-owned company said the rapid spread of COVID-19 and its new variant had a significant impact on employee absenteeism rates.

“We are responding by implementing contingency plans where they are needed and are adjusting our operations to serve Canadians. This situation is affecting the entire country and customers may face delays in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for Canada Post said in an email sent to the media.

And the company said in a statement issued Friday, that temporary measures can be implemented, such as reducing the working hours of some post offices.

She said she continued to “prioritize health and safety.” [ses] employees as well as communities [qu’elle sert]».

The Canada Post added that it “continues to adhere to security protocols related to COVID-19,” as well as its policy regarding the vaccination of its employees.

Purolator, another delivery service, is experiencing a higher rate of absenteeism, according to information collected by Global News at the end of December 2021.