Canada Post CEO Share Plans to Bring More Shared Postal Service to Canadians

TransportationMedia Consulting, CFG

Ottawa, ONAnd the 6 June 2022 / CNW / – At a press conference will be held Ottawa On Thursday, June 9, Canada Post’s President and CEO Doug Ettinger will talk about the company’s environmental and climate commitments, including plans for its 14,000-vehicle fleet.

Accompanied by Cheryl Hoeder, Head of Legal Affairs and Sustainable Development, Joy Duguay, General Manager of Operations for the Quebec Region, and other representatives of Canada Post, Mr. Ettinger will talk about sustainable development, Canada Post’s carbon neutrality goals and ways to meet the needs and expectations of Canadians.

Low-emission and zero-emission vehicles will be on site, including vehicles that will be part of a pilot project Ottawa.

when:

Thursday, June 9, 11 a.m.

where:

Outside Colonoid Warehouse

19 Colonnade Street Nippin

parking:

Use the parking lot east of Nippen Creek Park (opposite 60 Colonnade Street). Shuttle buses will run regularly between the car park and the event site.

SOURCE Canada Post

This press release may also be of interest to you

Press release sent on June 6, 2022 at 1:23 pm and distributed by:

