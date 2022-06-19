Canada Post embarks on 100% electric transmission

Try Canadian Post Does it do a 100% electric conversion? Configure your vehicle Canada Post is committed to a 100% electric conversion or order a free trial.

Canada Post will convert its entire fleet to electric by 2040, and half by 2030.

Often offering first and last mile deliveries, postal service operators are perhaps the most inclined to switch quickly to electrification. While Le Groupe La Poste recently announced a new plan aimed at accelerating the transformation of its fleet, Canada Post has just formalized a massive deployment plan.

With a budget of $1 billion (€730 million) to reduce carbon impact, the Canadian company plans to convert its fleet to electrification by 2040. Altogether, 14,000 vehicles are interested in an average level of 50% by 2030.

First experiences

To prepare for this transition, several compounds are currently in the testing phase. In particular, Canada Post will be testing a minivan intended for the western neighborhoods of downtown Ottawa. Its maximum speed is limited to 40 km / h, and it will be used in delivery and assembly activities for one year.