Canada qualifies for the quarter-finals in wheelchair basketball

Canada could have lost eight points or less and go on to qualify for the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, Matteo Feriani’s forces made sure to advance through the front door with victory.

Nicolas Gunsen set the tone by scoring an impressive three-point basket. Canada quickly advanced in the game.

Patrick Anderson and captain Bo Hedges took charge of the attack with 14 and 10 points in 20 minutes of play.

Maple Leaf finished the game 35-19 ahead and did not commit to a turn, to Colombia’s four.

under control

The Canadians were more patient with the attack. They perfected the rebound and applied solid defense to build up their lead in the second half and thus win convincingly.

Despite a slight relaxation at the start of the fourth quarter that allowed the Colombians to cut the difference to 10 points, the Canadians pulled it off thanks to Patrick Anderson, who was perfect on the free throw line.

Anderson made Rain shine throughout the match, making long, accurate passes and collecting plenty of rebounds to lead the Canadian attack.

Taking fourth place in Group A, Canada will face the leader of Group B, who is still unknown at the moment.