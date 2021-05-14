Team Canada reveals the full list

The existence of the Quebecs Maxime Comtoua and Nicholas Bowden was already known. However, on Friday, Hockey Canada officially announced the complete list that will be traveling to Latvia from May 21 to June 6 to participate in the World Ice Hockey Championship.
Team Canada officials announced the names of the 14 forwards, eight defenders and three goalkeepers, who will wear the country’s colors. Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings, and Chicago Blackhawks have the largest numbers of actors in the Maple Leaf formation.
Hockey Canada is excited to announce 25 players shortlisted to wear Canadian colors at the 2021 IIHF World Championships. “We know that players and staff will proudly represent the country in our pursuit of gold in Latvia,” said Roberto Longo, General Manager of Team Canada, in a statement issued by the organization.
The Canadian team also includes defender Owen Bauer, who will be eligible to participate in the upcoming National Hockey League (NHL) draft. The latter played at the University of Michigan, at the NCAA, in 2020-2021.
“Our list is a mix of experienced players and talented young hockey players, and we are delighted for those players who will have the opportunity to wear their uniforms for the first time,” added the former NHL goalkeeper.
Canada begins its world championship journey on Friday May 21 with a duel against Latvia.
Adin Hill – Goalkeeper – Wolves
Darcy Cumber – Jardin – Coyote
Michael Dipietro – Jardin – Canucks
Branden Schneider – Defender – Rangers
Colin Miller – Defender – Saber
Owen Bauer – Defender – N / A
Sean Walker – Défenseur – Kings
Mario Ferraro – Cannons – Sharks
Kevin Bahl – Défenseur – Demons
Troy Stecher – Defender – Red Wings
Nicholas Bowden – Defender – Black Hawk
Liam Fode – Attaquant – Blue Jackets
Dillon Dubey – Striker – Flame
Jarrett Anderson Dolan – Ataquant – Kings
Gabriel Villardi – Forward – Kings
Adam Henrik – Striker – Ducks
Justin Danforth – Attaquant – Blue Jackets
Nick Paul – striker – senators
Brandon Hagel – Ataquant – Black Hawk
Michael Banting – Ataquant – Coyote
Connor Brown – Striker – Senators
Maxim Comtoua – striker – ducks
Brandon Perry – Ataquant – Black Hawks
Andrew Mangiapan – Ataquant – Flame
Cool Perfection – Ataquant – Jets