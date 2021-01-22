Canada: Retail sales rose 1.3% in November to $ 55.2 billion

Ottawa – Retail sales in Canada grew at the fastest growth since September in November, rising 1.3% to $ 55.2 billion.

Statistics Canada reported that this is the seventh consecutive monthly increase. This was due to higher sales in food stores as well as a slight increase in online sales.

Core retail sales, which excludes those at petrol stations and auto and parts dealers, rose 2.6% between October and November.

The Federal Reserve notes an increase in food store sales of 5.9% in November, but the first decline since April in sales of auto and parts dealers, by 0.9%.

Sales in Canada increased in seven of the 11 subsectors, which account for 53.4% ​​of the retail trade. Statistics Canada reported an increase in sales in nine provinces in November, with an increase in Quebec by 2% and in Ontario by 0.9%. The sales growth in these two provinces was mainly attributed to food stores.

The 6% increase in New Brunswick was attributed to the growth in sales at auto and parts dealers. The increase in retail sales from October to November was measured by 4.9% in Prince Edward Island and 3.6% in Nova Scotia.