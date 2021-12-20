Canada Summer Jobs: Berthold encourages employers to apply

Mégantic-L’Érable MP and the Cabinet’s shadow minister responsible for health, Luc Berthold, would like to inform small business owners, municipalities and nonprofits that they can apply for funding under the Canada Summer Jobs Program now.

The application process will run until January 25, 2022. The Canada Summer Jobs program offers job opportunities and provides valuable work experience to people between the ages of 15-30 during the upcoming summer term. Nonprofit organizations, public sector employers, and private sector employers with 50 or fewer full-time employees are eligible.

Non-profit organizations can receive a contribution of up to 100% of the minimum hourly wage in the province, while employers in the public and private sectors are entitled to a contribution of 50% of the hourly wage. Offered positions must be no less than six weeks and no more than 16 weeks.

“I encourage all Automobile employers to apply, as it is a great way to fill seasonal positions or to give young people aged 15-30 the opportunity to experience work that they will remember for a long time,” Berthold said.

Finally, it must be remembered that additional points will be awarded to projects that match the following local priorities: Supporting a local event: cultural events; Supporting a specific type of project: projects that support the development of local tourism; Support projects that provide programs and/or support to specific target groups: organizations that provide services that promote the social inclusion of children; support projects in a specific economic sector: agriculture, forestry, hunting and fishing; Supporting a specific type of projects: projects supporting environmental protection.

The Canada Summer Employers’ Guide and more information is available online at https://www.canada.ca/fr/emploi-developpement-social/services/financement/emplois-ete-canada.html.