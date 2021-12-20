RDE Canada announces major summit on economic la Francophonie and the status of minorities

BusinessEconomie

Ottawa, at 20 dc. 2021 / CNW Telbec / – Network for Economic Development and Employment Canada RDE Canada and its members are pleased to announce the holding of a National Summit on Economic Francophonie in Minority Situations, which will take place on September 28-29, 2022 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Ottawa City Center (101 Street, Ave. leon). This will be a unique opportunity to bring together all the players and stakeholders in the economic development and entrepreneurship of the Francophone and Acadian communities across the country.

As the repercussions of the epidemic are barely starting to absorb Canada And that economic recovery is underway, RDE Canada wants to provide concrete solutions to businesses, researchers, workers, economic development agencies and governments. To this end, experts from the Canadian economic francophone as well as those interested in the cause of the Francophone and Acadian communities will gather during this major event.

When faced with great challenges, the Francophonie is a major asset to this revival, which would be incomplete without its contribution. There are several critical factors for employment and economics in the French language in Canada. We consider, for example, tourism, employability of Francophone immigrants, young entrepreneurs, early childhood, sustainable development practices, access to capital for small and medium-sized businesses, shortages of skilled labour, supply chains or the development of new markets.

With more than 430,000 francophone companies across the country, representing nearly 20% of our GDP and generating over $130 billion in economic benefits outside of Qubec, Canadian Francophones want and must be a full part of the economic recovery.

Expectations are high among the Francophone and Akkadian minorities. In a TACT survey using the online Lger Opinion panel, 77% of respondents said they would like the federal government to do more for the economic development of Francophone minority communities and 83% of Canadians surveyed also want their government to do more. He is more involved in this field. Thus, the expectations of French speakers are great not only for our various governments, but also for large national corporations.

Therefore, people committed to the economic development of Francophone and Acadian communities across the country are invited to share their ideas, to share their publications and the results of their research in order to propose relevant solutions at various levels of government and the community of researchers as well as business. RDE Canada and its network would like to bring together in this event key partners in economic development as well as all new people and organizations who wish to make a difference in the growth of local communities, and in doing so become catalysts for change and innovation. .

RDE Canada CEO, Mr. Jean Jay Bijou, made these comments about the event:

Through this summit, we will assess employability and economic development in French in Canada And we will even be able to offer governments constructive solutions to ensure that French speakers are not only forgotten, but that they are an integral part of our country’s economic recovery. That is why we want to organize this great gathering in order to stimulate thinking and participate in the mixing of ideas in order to make a real change. Together, we have the opportunity and ability to further contribute to the economic growth of Canada, because the French economy is happening.

Those interested in this summit are encouraged to look for upcoming announcements on social networks (particularly on Facebook and Twitter) or on our website during 2022. The timeline and call for proposals to participate in the debate and registration process will be broadcast over the next year.

RDE Canada and its network members would like to formally thank Recruitment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) which, through the Official Language Minority Communities Empowerment Fund, made the organization of this event possible.

Recognized for its expertise, the Network for Economic Development and Employment (RDE Canada) has been working for over 25 years to promote the economic development of Francophone and Acadian communities by supporting the collective actions of its members and by providing national leadership based on collaboration and partnership.

funded by the government Canada via Empowerment Fund for Official Language Minority Communities

Source RDE Canada

