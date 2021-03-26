Canada will play for an Olympic ticket

The Canada U-23 national football team drew 1-1 with Honduras in Guadalajara, Mexico, to reach the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Olympic Games qualifiers.

The match was against the top of Group B with a draw. Canada finished second in the group stage and they will face Mexico on March 28. Honduras will face the United States on the same day.

Remember, the winners of these semi-finals will get their hands on a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

The maple leaf representatives, disappointed by Haiti in the previous match, scored the first goal in the 28th minute of play. In a free kick at the edge of the sidelines, Patrick Metcalfe found Derek Cornelius, who shot the ball into the net with a superb diving header.

Montreal goalkeeper James Pantmes surrendered for the first time in this competition. It was defender Denel Maldonado who beat him, two minutes after Canada opened for the scoring.

Coach Mauro Bello again trusted the Montreal squad for this meeting. Baloo Tabla, Zorhan Basong and Zachary Brault Gillard started the match on the field.