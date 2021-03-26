ScientifiQ: Science and Technology on TV at MAtv

Unable to gain new knowledge in science and technology at school during spring break, children will have access to “ScientifiQ”, a program expected on MAtv from March 4.

Over the course of six episodes, Yannick Bergeron, high school science teacher, chemist and author of “Les Débrouillards” will share different content and provide experiences that can be reproduced at home, for young people as well as for their parents or teachers.

Plants, plants, planets, natural and magnetic disasters are among the topics to be discussed during these 30-minute meetings where scientists will also demystify their profession.

“Introducing a series of educational programs to all families like ‘ScientifiQ’ during this confinement period will undoubtedly help support learning in science and technology for students in grades two and three of elementary school,” said Martin Valier, managing director of Éditions CEC. Behind the display design.

The first episode of “ScientifiQ” will be broadcast on Thursday 4 March at 6 pm and on Saturday 6 March at 1 pm. For the full schedule: matv.ca.