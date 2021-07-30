Canada’s shocking loss in the Gold Cup semi-finals

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Canadians, who managed to erase the 1-0 delay in the second half against a CONCACAF superpower.

Seven minutes of extra time was added in the second half, but the match went on as Canadian defender Alistair Johnston needed the help of handlers after a head contact. Mexico took the lead in the moments that followed.

Canada failed to clear their territory after a push from Mexico, then the ball found its way to Herrera’s feet as it entered the penalty area. Then the latter fired a shot with his left foot that reached the goal.

This network sparked a rift between the two teams, when the tension was at its peak. This was not the first brawl of the evening.

Morale rose several times in the match between Canada and Mexico. Photo: afp via getty Images / PATRICK T. FALLON

Both teams were well prepared in this match with Mexico receiving two penalties. Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau also stopped the Mexicans’ first attempt, moments after Tajon Buchanan’s goal allowed Canada to equalize.

Crépeau made a fine save against Rodolfo Pizarro to keep Canada in the match. However, Urbelín Pineda frustrated him with the Mexicans’ first penalty kick, in injury time in the first half.

The match was halted in the final minutes of normal time due to offensive chants from parts of the all-sold NRG Stadium. The vast majority of the crowd supported the Mexicans.

In the other semi-final match, the United States defeated Qatar 1-0 with a goal from Gyasi Zardes in the 85th minute of play.

The final match of the tournament, between Mexico and the United States, takes place on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canada was trying to reach the final of the tournament for the first time since 2000. Its last appearance was in the semi-finals in 2007.