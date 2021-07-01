Canadian 1 – Lightning 3 (Game 2) | This hurts…

(Tampa, Florida) After a poor first game performance, the Canadian rebounded brilliantly Wednesday night. He may have dominated his opponents, scoring at crucial moments to snatch a 2-0 lead before the series moved to Montreal.

Clouds Livranso

Journalism

effort in the water

One of the phrases we often hear after a heavy loss is that no matter the outcome, it is still a loss. Whether it’s 2-1 or 8-1, the consequences in order or in series are the same. There is no “Double Count Loss” chest like in Scrabble.

But are all losses created really equal? The question arises after the Canadians lost 3-1 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. A result that gives the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-0 lead in this series.

the summary of the match

Read our live coverage

After losing the series, Luke Richardson responded that the positive point of this match was that the Canadian “was able to play better,” a euphemism that means, in less subtle language, that he couldn’t be worse.

This time, affirmative? Everyone found it.

“We played a very tough match. We made some mistakes that hurt us against a team that makes you pay. But we deserved a better fate,” said Shea Webber, captain of the Canadians.

His assistant Paul Byron agreed. “Sometimes the score does not represent the appearance of the game.”

We played a great game, but it wasn’t enough. Corey Berry

Collectively, the Hab dominated 43-23 on penalties. If anyone other than the best goalkeeper in the NHL, Andrei Vasilevskiy, was ahead of him, CH could have matched this streak. But the 6’3”, 225-pound Russian plugs all the holes. He was allowed only five goals in his last five matches.

Individually, Montrealers were treated to an evening inspired by the most talented attacking trio, Nick Suzuki, flanked by Tyler Toffoli and Cole Caufield. Miserable in the last match, the three right-handers had countless descents at full speed towards the opponent’s area. They totaled 14 rounds, including only 9 for Suzuki. And according to Natural Stat Trick, they had a 4-0 advantage in good scoring opportunities.

PHOTO DOUGLAS DEFELICE, USA TODAY Sports Nick Suzuki (14 years old) celebrates with his colleagues.

“I wasn’t worried at all for Nick and Cole,” confirmed Luke Richardson, who will in principle return to his position as a defender coach in the next match with the expected return of Dominique Ducharme. “People were wondering if the moment was great for them. They had chances. They increased their pace and showed character.”

Knowing this, one can only imagine how he would end up losing 3-1, having put in such a performance against such a strong club, he could see through the legs of the team. “If everyone could do more, that would give us a good chance. But can they really do more for this hockey machine?

Veterans Mistakes

We can understand that the players presented themselves with their heads relatively high on the podium after the match. But in reality, the circumstances of the defeat were painful.

In the previous match, part of the problems were caused by the mistakes of the youth, especially Suzuki and Caufield. Then the team has a nice game to say that’s the job that’s coming in, and that those guys are going to bounce back. What they did brilliantly.

Except this time, the errors, far fewer, were costly and, above all, came from veterans.

PHOTO GERRY BROOME, ASSOCIATED PRESS Anthony Cirelli (71) and Tyler Johnson (9)

Shifting from Perry out of the area triggered the Lightning attack on First Base. In the second, it was Ben Shearoot’s fatal mistake, before the one-second break. “Disk management error,” Richardson said. And on the third day, it was the turn of Joel Edmondson, nicknamed “Steady Eddy” for his great persistence, who made an unusual fatal mistake. All this after Richardson emphasized the importance of puck management after Monday’s game.

It’s a very dangerous offensive if you make mistakes in some places Luke Richardson, Canadians coach

Canadians now have to hope that Perry and the veterans have more good speeches to deliver, like the ones they gave where the team fell 1-3 behind Toronto in the first round.

Berry gave a preview of the microphone. “The message is to not stop doing what made us successful. When we lost 1-3 in the first round, we didn’t change the match plan, we just kept pushing.

“It’s hockey, it’s fun, enjoy the moment,” I said in the locker room. The little details are worked out. We jump in and who knows what could happen?

they said

He didn’t break our legs. We still have chances in the third half. It was just a good target for them at a bad time for us. Paul Byron in Tampa’s second goal

He is a great player. Facing the best in the league. He will have more difficult matches. It’s unbelievable. We know it will be useful to us. Paul Byron, on Nick Suzuki

It’s fun to play at the Bale Center, and we know the 3,500 spectators who will be there will applaud us, while others will cheer us on as well. Nick Suzuki, upon request, declined, submitted by Canadian Public Health to increase the capacity of spectators admitted to the Bell Center, on Friday and Monday.

We must continue to send people to the net. If he sees the disk, he will come to the rescue. it’s huge. You have to force him to fight by getting an extra chance. Corey Perry, on rival goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky

Comments reported by Guillaume Lifranço and Richard Labe, Journalism

in detail

Three observations about the second game of the series between the Canadians and the lightning

Jeremiah shaped

Joel Jeremiah was finally well and truly in his position, though Luke Richardson tried to finally make the thrill of morning training, while Jake Evans exhausted himself in extra training with the reservists. Armia picks up where it left off before being on the COVID-19 list. Finn in particular showed off his amazing talent in the middle of the second period, with puck control and trick because he alone has the secret. It will now be necessary to see if Evans will stay long on the sidelines. Arturi Leconn fell hard in the bar in the second half and spent long minutes in the locker room, before returning to the start of the third, without fail. If Laconon is absent, it means that Philip Danault’s left wing position will be vacant. The position already occupied by the two superstar strikers (Evans and Thomas Tatar).

provoke sanctions

The somewhat liberal refereeing has infuriated many of them since the start of the playoffs, and not just in Montreal. In fact, Lightning fans themselves booed officials on several occasions, especially towards the end of the second period. True, on some evenings there is an impression that only “automatic” sanctions will be imposed. The Canadian also struggled to provoke him lately, with only 10 strength-playing advantages in his six games leading up to this encounter.a 2 of the final. However, we’ve seen that aggressive chasing and pinching can work wonders. Philip Danault first triggered a four-minute penalty for Ryan McDonagh by rushing him hard into the blue line from CH. In the second half, it was Artturi Lehkonen’s turn to use his speed to annoy Mikhail Sergachev and force him to tackle him in a dangerous spot near the board.

What are the opportunities?

Nick Suzuki’s goal will be ranked in Unexpected Hockey Events. It started with the official kicking Suzuki out of the attack zone, so Tyler Toffoli took the standoff and replaced him with Suzuki up front. Anthony Cirelli eventually won the showdown, but the ball was returned to Suzuki who, instead of trying to pass to Cole Caufield, who was well-positioned to shoot the receiving ball, attempted a smooth backhand shot, which generated a path to goal. Also note that as happened with Ben Chiarot’s goal on Monday, the discus had to deflect twice to defeat goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky.

Height Tyler Toffoli PHOTO DOUGLAS DEFELICE, USA TODAY Sports Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped in front of Tyler Toffoli He was one of the absent subscribers on Monday. On Wednesday, he responded with a more inspiring performance.

in decline Ben Shearot PHOTO DOUGLAS DEFELICE, USA TODAY Sports Ben Shearot vs Blake Coleman An unacceptable foul at the end of the second period broke the Canadian appearance. He obviously forgot that the last seconds of the period were running out. Lack of focus?