Outdoor festivals and events will accommodate up to 5,000 people

Due to the positive development of the epidemiological situation, Quebec is increasing the maximum number of people that can gather at festivals and outdoor events.

• Read also: A general view of the Canadian matches starting Friday at the Quartier deslasses

This brings the limit of 3,500 people to 5,000 as of Friday.

However, sanitary rules still have to be respected. In particular, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued on Thursday, “In outdoor spaces such as bleachers and stadiums with designated seating, a 1.5-meter side distance must be respected between people who do not reside at the same address and reservations must be required.” “It is also recommended to wear a face covering when traveling.”

For rooms and indoor spaces with designated seating, the limit is still 3,500 people. This clarification comes the day after the authorities decided to reject the request of the Montreal Canadiens, who wanted the number of fans at the Bell Center to be fixed at 10,500 for the final games of the Stanley Cup. “This decision was taken to reduce the risk of spread,” the ministry recalled Thursday.

See also…