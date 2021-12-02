Canadian | Brendan Gallagher and Sami Nico on COVID-19 Protocol

The Canadian announced Thursday morning that the names of striker Brendan Gallagher and defender Sami Nico have been included in the COVID-19 protocol.

Clouds Livranso

Journalism

No further details were revealed, but Dominique Ducharme should theoretically address the media after training Thursday morning for the game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Inclusion in this protocol does not necessarily mean that players have tested positive for COVID-19. They can also be in close contact with positive cases.

All Canadian players are adequately vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gallagher and Nico are the first two Canadian players to share this protocol this season. Last year, the team had to suspend its season for 10 days due to positive cases of Jesperi Kotkaneimi and Joel Armia.

Elsewhere in the National Hockey League, New York and Ottawa islanders have had to stop this season and postpone some games due to positive cases. The islanders had to postpone two matches, and the Senators postponed two matches.