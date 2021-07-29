Canadian chipmakers finished fifth with two wins

Eleanor Harvey and Jessica Jo joined forces with Alana Goldie for the occasion. The latter replaced veteran Kelly Ryan in Game 1.

The third Canadian in play, Goldie popped in her first fight to lead 11-6. Guo and Harvey continued the momentum with a 9-0 5-1 score to make it 25-7.

Japan’s Yuka Ueno gave Goldie a tough time in the eighth game with a score of 10-5. Sera Azuma reduced the difference to 35-26 in the following period.

The time for the local candidates was over and the Canadian players won 45-31. Eleanor Harvey provided the finishing touch in the last second against Yuka Ueno.

Goldie, Joe and Harvey beat the Hungarians 45-33 before defeating the Japanese. The Canadian trio made comfortable progress quickly and weren’t worried after that.

Hungary had its best moment on the eighth stage when Kata Kondrich tried to come back and scored a total of 10 touches. Alanna Goldie stopped this momentum to reduce damage to 40-28. In the ninth and final period, Eleanor Harvey concluded the result of the duel against Flora Pasteur.

A hard defeat at first

The Canadians wanted to start their teams championship in a different way in the Japanese capital. They lost their first duel 45-29 against the French, ranked third in the world.

Anita Blaise, Pauline Ranvier and Issaoora Tepos made it difficult for the Canadians to advance to the semi-finals and deny their opponents a chance to win a medal.

Jessica Jo was the first Canadian to work. Every touch was won, but France’s Ysaora Thibus, third in the singles world, was 5-3.

Then Eleanor Harvey took over. She defeated Pauline Ranvier for the second time in Tokyo after winning the singles tournament. This time, Harvey had the final say 5-2 to give the Canadians an 8-7 lead. However, this performance was the only sequel that the Maple Leaf actors won.

Anita Blaze quickly put everyone back on a level playing field with a 6-5 win over Kelleigh Ryan. An impulse that seemed to motivate her teammates. The French remained in complete control after that and were able to win the next six encounters.

Canada never won an Olympic medal in fencing. Her best results in team events were 4th place at épée, Los Angeles 1984 and Athens 2004.

On Sunday, Kelly Ryan was the only Canadian player to reach the quarter-finals. She was then eliminated by Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) athlete Larisa Korobnikova.

Only male foil makers are left to watch Canada. Alex Kay, Eli Schenkel and Maximilian Van Haster will be in the team championship.