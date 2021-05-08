Quebec Coliseum still standing, but soon without seats

The city launched a call for bids last week to hire a company to install part of the Colosseum seats at sports facilities in Quebec by the end of the year. Some 2,665 blue seats will be used to replace outdated equipment at some of the yards, including Michel-Labadie, Patrick-Poulin, Réjean-Lemelin, Robert-Chevalier and Arpidrome.

The city is also evaluating a possible use of 2,420 to replace seats in the Marcel-Bédard arenas and the two ice rinks.

A total of 11,000 blue seats were to be moved when the building’s demolition was announced. It found about 3,422 detainees from institutions or municipalities. Chandler, in Gaspé, bought 500.

The 500-seat Colisée de Québec will be installed at Chandler Square. Photo: Carol Boyer

Another municipality is said to be on the verge of buying 2,000, according to Quebec City spokesperson David O’Brien.

The Coliseum Pepsi 15,000 seats went up for sale in September 2019. Soon 4,000 white-wood seats dating back to the 1980s were sold to the citizens.

Therefore, almost all seats can leave the Colosseum, that is, 10507. Regarding the future of the Colosseum, the Interior Committee continues its analysis of the future of the building, so we reserve our comments for the time being. O’Brien concludes.

Until then, the building will serve as a warehouse for FEQ equipment. Some of the buildings will also be rented in the basement.

In collaboration with Louise Boisvert