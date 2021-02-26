Canadian | Kaiden Guhle and Gianni Fairbrother sold to their small team

It’s indeed the end of Kaiden Guhle and Gianni Fairbrother’s Major League Soccer experience this winter.

Al-Kindy announced that he had ceded the defenders to their fledgling team. However, Guhle will participate in a Friday night match from Laval Rocket, against Manitoba Moose, at Bell Center.

Guhle and Fairbrother were exceptionally qualified to play in the Major League Soccer, pending the start of the Western Junior League season. However, this episode will resume on Friday evening.

Guhle, CH’s pick in the first round in 2020, will report with Prince Albert Raiders, as he will try to continue his lead that started last year, when he collected 40 points in 64 matches. In his two matches with Rocket, he missed a point and scored a 0 lead.

Photo by David Boiley, press Gianni Fairbrother

Fairbrother was selected in the third round in 2019, and will report to Everett Silvertips. In three matches with Habs School Club, he gets an assist and shows a rating of +2.

Guhle and Fairbrother will have a few more weeks of preparation, with Prince Albert and Everett not starting their season on Friday. Prince Albert’s first match is already scheduled for March 12, and Everett is one week later, on the 19th.