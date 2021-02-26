India: A Spider-Man actor in the midst of a storm on Twitter … because of another Tom Holland

New Delhi | British actor Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man on screen, found himself in the midst of a storm on Twitter in India for a satirical comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi … posted by one of the names.

British historian Tom Holland, using the pseudonym holland_tom on the social network, mocked India’s prime minister on Wednesday after renaming a huge cricket stadium in his honor.

“I am a huge fan of the modesty that Modi has shown in giving his name to the biggest cricket stadium in the world,” he said on Twitter.

I deeply admire the modesty of Modi in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after him. – Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

The post sparked outrage in India, with some mixing this Twitter account with another Tom Holland account: the famous 24-year-old actor who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios movie series, whose name is @ TomHolland1996.

The hashtag #BoycottSpiderMan quickly became popular in this country of 1.3 billion people.

It is an internal matter in India. We will teach you a lesson in life. #boycottspiderman, “launched a user.

“You are the ones who are conspiring against world leader (Modi). Wait, Delhi police are coming to pick you up,” wrote another.

Actor Tom Holland has been active on Twitter this week, but instead to leave his fans out about the possible titles for the latest movie in the series.

Meanwhile, historian Tom Holland apologized, tweeting: “Oh my God, it looks like I have alone destroyed the prospects for the next Spider-Man in India.”

“I had to remember that with great power comes a great responsibility,” he added, echoing a cult phrase from Spider-Man.

The stadium in Ahmedabad, in the Indian state of Gujarat, was renamed on Wednesday to “Narendra Modi”. This venue, with a capacity of 110,000 spectators, was one of the main projects of the current prime minister when he was president of this country.