Canadian Oriented: As Bad As The Worst Version Of Nordic

Nobody wants to be compared to the Quebec Nordic in 1989-1990. However, with their loss on Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Kings, the Canadian has the same record after 14 games as the squad that collected 31 overall classification points 32 years ago.

If there are still 68 games in CH for the boat calendar, being at the same point as the Nordiques in 1989-1990 after 14 games is not encouraged at all. The 31 points collected by Fleurdelisés today remains the fourth-worst tally for a team to play 80 or more games in NHL history, behind the 1974-75 Washington Capitals (21 points in 80 games) as well as the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks, who both scored 24 points in 84 games. In the 1992-93 season.





By analyzing the two teams, we can note many differences starting from the previous season. Because, no, the 1988-89 Nordics didn’t reach the Stanley Cup Final until a year into their disastrous season.

Instead, his descent to hell began during this campaign during which sales rumors of Ontario interests led to a very disappointing season. At one point, even, the team was dubbed the “North Indies” after a Calgary reporter compared the Nordic Islands to a group of turkeys. This comparison was made by a radio station parodying “le temps d’une turkey” by comedian Michel Barrett. A fake Stanley Cup parade was organized through the streets of Quebec in April 1989, in order to mock the “North Indies”.

The following season, Michel Bergeron dramatically returned behind the team bench, which revived the hopes of the fans. Hope that quickly faded.

“We started this season like a breeze, but the tide quickly turned. We clearly lack talent,” defender Stephen Fein told teammate Stephane Cadoret, who provided a complete dossier on this season of misery in April 2020.