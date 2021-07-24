Deal: The Flyers Strike Again!

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson from Jacob Vorasek on Saturday.

That’s what Sportsnet’s Elliot Friedman first reported.

The Pennsylvania team has been busy the past few days, sending defender Shane Gostisbehri to the Arizona Coyotes before they got their hands on another defender, Rasmus Restolainen, in a deal with the Buffalo Sabers.

The Blue Jackets made the surprising decision to agree to take over the Voracek contract, which is worth an average of $8.25 million annually through the end of the 2023-2024 season. It’s a return for the Czech, who was the organization’s seventh overall pick in the 2007 draft and who played his first three seasons at Columbus.

Voracek, 31, scored 43 points, including nine goals, in 53 games with the Flyers last season.

On the other hand, Atkinson was a very involved member of the community in Columbus and a leader within his team. The 32-year-old right winger has 34 points, including 15 goals, in 56 games with the Blue Jackets in 2020-21. His contract, which averages $5.875 million, expires at the end of the 2024-2025 campaign.

No salary has been reserved in the exchange.