The Montreal Canadiens hired hockey player Marie-Philippe Boleyn on Tuesday as a player development consultant.

The 31-year-old will occupy this position part-time, while continuing her snowboarding career. Pauline will be invited to work on the ice and during video sessions with players in order to hone their individual and team skills, in collaboration with Director of Player Development, Rob Ramage, and Director of Hockey Development Adam Nicholas.

Not surprisingly, the team was delighted to have a prominent Quebec player who has distinguished herself several times on the international stage.

“It is a great honor to have in our ranks such a qualified person as Mary Philip Boleyn. She is the best in her field and her achievements are helping build a culture of winning with Canadians,” club owner Jeff Molson said in a statement. His arrival is another step towards the diversity we want to instill within the organization.

“We are delighted to add Mary Philip Boleyn to our hockey development division,” said General Manager Kent Hughes. Marie Philippe is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will prove to be very beneficial for our players. His knowledge, leadership and vision of hockey make Canadians a better organization.

Pauline has enjoyed a career that the Canadian describes as “big” as a player. She earned 15 medals in the international competition, four of them at the Olympic level, as she became the first female hockey player of any gender to score in four finals. With the Boston Terriers on the American College circuit from 2011 to 2015, she scored 81 goals and 181 points. She also became the first player in Terrier history to be selected in the finals of the Patty Kazmaier Cup, which is awarded annually to the best player of the season in NCAA Division I women’s hockey.

Home Beauceville played for the Montreal Stars in the CWHL from 2007 to 2009 prior to her college career. She returned to that league with the Montreal Canadiens from 2015 to 2019, winning the Clarkson Cup twice and being named the most valuable player in the league on three occasions.

Pauline will speak with reporters around 4 p.m.