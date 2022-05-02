Canadians: Jacques Le Maire takes a look at his relationship with Guy LaFleur

Sunday May 1, 2022. 2:57 pm

It will perform at 10:30 a.m. Monday on the second day of the Ardent Chapel of Guy Lafleur.

Special Section Jay LaFleur

Along with Guy LaFleur and Steve Schott, Jacques Lemerre had an impressive 853 appearances career. The trio will have sparked the imagination and will make the NHL teams see all the colors.

“How you didn’t want to count on playing with a guy who scored 50 and another guy who scored 60! When we got to the rink, we thought we’d score a goal every time,” Lemerre laughed in an interview during the Guy Lafleur special on Sunday, on RDS Info. .

But what many fans will remember from the relationship, from the friendship between Lumiere and the blond devil, is Lumiere’s passing behind the Canadian bench. Previous number 25 and Lafleur’s assistant would have contributed to the start of the flower end in Montreal in 1984-1985. It’s also a painful memory that Lemiere wishes to put aside to make way for all the good times he had with Lafleur.

“It’s true that it was very difficult. You play with a man who has helped you throughout your career, with a man who wins the Stanley Cup. You play with a man that you love off the ice. You play with a man who is loved by everyone and who wants to be loved by everyone. Then you have to coach bus and make decisions that are not personal to him. it’s hard. I don’t like talking about it because I want to stay positive. Guy Lafleur will always be Gay Lafleur to me. »

Le Maire also confided that despite the encounters between the two men after the events in question, they never touched upon the situation to turn the page once and for all.

“I met him a few times, we talked. The only thing I regret is that I didn’t jump into the topic to discuss it. I didn’t feel the need to do that and neither did Jay. The story that happened between me and him, to me, is nothing. I’ve got it with other guys. We had discussions and things Perfect today. I had such a good time with Jay, I don’t want to see the bad sides. I don’t want to think about it.”

And even if life presented different paths for Lafleur and Lemaire, nothing could change Lemaire’s perception of the number 10.

“I had a great admiration for him. Men loved him, and men loved him. I want to stay with this beautiful memory and the rest I do not care.”

What he also said…

“He was an instinctive man. When he played, he saw the other two wings in a certain place.”

“She was always first on the forum, first on the ice. He loved hockey, he’s a guy born for hockey.”