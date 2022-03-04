Cancer Screening – Colorectal Cancer: You can order your screening kit online

Credits: © Cancer Control League Are you between 50 and 74 years old? Are you eligible for the National Colorectal Cancer Screening Program and have you been invited to undergo this screening? you can from 1Verse March 2022 Order the test kit online and pick it up at home. The goal of this new health insurance website is to facilitate access to screening tests and to increase the participation rate of the population involved in the National Colorectal Cancer Screening Program.

People who qualify for regular screening for colorectal cancer receive an invitation to be screened every two years.

The test is done at home, and then sent to a laboratory for analysis. The operation is fully covered by health insurance.

The goal is to increase the participation rate of the population aged 50-74 years in this life-saving screening. In fact, participation in this examination is still very low: during the period 2019-2020, only 28.9% of the target population conducted this examination. However, when detected at an early stage, 90% of colorectal cancers can be cured.

To know: The Blue March is the month of mobilization against colorectal cancer. The operation, led by the Ministry of Health and the National Cancer Institute (Inca), aims to raise awareness among the population and health professionals of the importance of screening.