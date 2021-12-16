[Science-friction] What if the robots of the future were feminists?

« shut up idiot ” instead of ” I’d blush if I could When faced with vitriolic and abusive women, robots, voice assistants, and other interactive machines have become accustomed to responding with the second option. Take a neutral and timid, even ridiculous, and playful attitude to (male) users…with the risk of reinforcing gender stereotypes. The situation is known.

Already in 2019, a UNESCO report noted the dangers of the flexibility of conversational assistants, while the latter almost always embody women (Alexa, Siri, Cortana, etc.). To get around this observation, robotics researcher Katie Winkle, based at the Royal Polytechnic School (KTH) in Sweden, wanted Test other types of human-robot interactionFeminists claimed, to allow robots to stop perpetuating sexual clichés.

Artificial assistants, not satisfied

[…]