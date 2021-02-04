Canucks wanted to keep Tyler Toffoli

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Bening is aware of former striker Tyler Toffoli’s success with the Montreal Canadiens and regrets not being hired last fall.

Benning was a prime witness of Toffoli’s impressive performance, which gave the Canucks team a tough ride this season. The player, who signed a four-year, $ 17 million contract with Habs as a free agent, scored nine goals and four assists for 13 points in 10 matches before Thursday’s duel against the Ottawa Senators.

The 28-year-old hockey player would have stayed in British Columbia this winter. Vancouver got it by the trade deadline last year and hopes to preserve its services.

“Our intention was to try to sign it. If I had had more time, we would have tried to work on this,” GM told the newspaper.Boycott“If we got to the point where I knew Tyler wanted to return, we would have tried to sort it out.”

We ran out of time because he received offers and the offer he needed to accept. We can spend this money. “

The Canadian Western team lost a few pieces after the 2020 Qualifiers, including goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom and defender Christopher Taniff, both with Calgary Flames today, plus Toffoli. To fill in those beginnings, Benning put his hands on Braden Holtby, Travis Hamonik, and Nate Schmidt.