Caroline Davernas will be the voice of REM

After an online vote for a few weeks, Quebecers blindly chose Caroline Davernas as the voice of the Metropolitan Express (REM).

• Read also: We visited the REM station website

A happy coincidence, the actress appears to be following in the footsteps of her mother, Michel Desloriers, who has been the voice of Metro Montreal since 2003.

At least 40% of respondents to the poll to elect the new Metro vote have set their sights on the actress, especially known for her roles in the American series. Hannibal Or for its appearance in the first version of Beautiful annoyancesDetailed, CDPQ Infra, REM Project Manager.

“I can’t believe it.” “The chance is simply incredible,” shouted MI Davernas, Thursday, in an interview with Yves Marie Lorte on the show Hello good Morning.

EMN’s new voice ensures that she takes her role seriously. “In the audition, I tried to be warm, inviting, and straightforward; I think those are the three words I have in mind. […] Oftentimes, we hear that sound early in the morning, so I hope people will kindly open their day with my voice,” laughed Caroline Davernas.

More than 35,000 people spoke to choose the voice that would accompany users on their journeys.

“We know that public transportation is the way to the future, but it’s rare that we get the impression of moving so clearly into the future,” the actress confirmed, in a video accompanying the announcement.

see also