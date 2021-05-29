Catapult: Québec RageCure Games won the 2021 edition

Quebec Studio RageCure Games took home the highest accolades Thursday night, winning 7e A copy of Catapulte, thanks to its crazy hockey game Fools: Legends of Hockey.

By doing this, the company receives a prize of $ 135,000 USD, which can help it complete the marketing of its first product. The package includes a cash grant of $ 50,000, as well as several professional services and support services.

Photo courtesy Ballista Dave Gagné (right), co-founder of RageCure Games, accompanied by Dennis Talbot, who hosted the virtual event (left)

By convincing the jury consisting of Andrée-Anne Boisvert, producer at Ubisoft Quebec, Thomas Wilson, co-director of Beenox, and Mike Ducarme, brand manager at Berzerk Studio, RageCure Games beat Dragon Slumber, from Montreal, and Ryogo Games , Quebec.

“The RageCure Games team knew how to charm us, whether through the professionalism in its presentation or through the originality of the concept and the quality of the artistic direction of its title. In light of the game’s development over the past year, we are convinced of this. Fools: Legends of Hockey It is doomed to a great future, just like the studio, ” argued the head of the jury, Mike Ducarm.

Dave Gagné, co-founder of RageCure Games, said that participating in Catapulte “will undoubtedly represent a turning point in the development” of the studio. “It is a great honor to be selected from among these good candidates, and of course such a famous body of judges. The future looks bright to us.”

Initially, five Quebec studios were shortlisted for the seven finalistse Edition of Catapulte in February. However, two of them, Hatchery Games, from Quebec, and PenPen Studio, in Montreal, were forced to withdraw along the way, with the first gaining the support of a “major game publisher” and the second having to go. Develop his project.

Founded in 2014 in Quebec City, Catapulte is an acceleration program aimed at supporting independent Quebec studios on their journey to reach international markets.