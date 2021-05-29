The second dose of the vaccine in RPAs “I will finally be able to go see my grandchildren.”

Quebec expects the administration of the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in private Seniors’ Residences (RPA) to be completed by Monday. Indeed, CISSS de Laval carried out its last day of vaccination for RPAs in its territory on Friday, to the delight of many residents.

Myriam Bollian

Journalism

During lapse Journalism At the RPA Oasis Saint-Martin in Laval, 243 of the 248 residents (“Finally!”) Received their second dose. Nicole Goulet, the foundation’s director, said the other five refused “for personal reasons.”

The vaccination was performed unimpeded, at RPA Oasis Saint-Martin. “Like a mosquito bite, you can’t smell anything!” Says Bertrand Arbor, a resident of 90. If smiles are hidden by masks, bright eyes testify to their relief at their last dose.

“We should have a little more freedom,” explains Huggett Provencal, 87, as she sits in the post-vaccination waiting room, installed in the chapel of the dormitory. “I will finally be able to go to my kids, have a family meal, and it will be fine. Long time ago!”

A busy schedule of get-togethers awaits Rose Brochu, another resident. When the second dose has its full effect, she is already planning to visit her family in the Quebec City area. You haven’t seen her in a year. MI Brochu is also thinking of helping his sister out. “Life will resume. It’s really encouraging, we see the light at the end of the tunnel,” she cheers.

Since the start of the epidemic, face-to-face activities have been rare at the place of residence. Nicole Gollet maintains, however, that her staff has “innovated”. Fitness activities and mass were broadcast live on TV so residents can watch them in their rooms.

Despite everything, older people feel the need to work together, including Helen Gagnon, 76. “Pocket baseball activities have been canceled. Although card and bingo games have resumed, they are limited to eight. I cannot wait to see each other again together, with the other residents,” she said, nostalgic for the past.

Maintain barrier gestures

Despite the high immunization rate given by the second dose, concerns remain. Since the start of the pandemic, Helen Gagnon has refrained from going shopping. Rather, it is his son who helps him. Despite this second dose, you don’t think it will return anytime soon. “I’m still afraid to go shopping because there are a lot of people who don’t respect the rules,” she says.

Ditto for Rose Brochu, who plans to maintain sanitary measures. “I don’t think I will lose these habits,” she said, referring to wearing a mask, physical distancing and hand washing.

Across the province, the vaccination campaign for CHSLDs has ended. With regard to RPA, 94.5% of the population, or 121,322 people, received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health. As of May 28, in the morning, 92,897 had received their second dose.

The ministry notes, however, that certain exceptions may apply. Especially in the case of people who just arrived at RPA and received their first dose of the vaccine. It is also necessary to take into account people who refuse the vaccine.