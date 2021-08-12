Catastrophic heat: this area is cooking

Wednesday August 11, 2021 7:04 p.m. – Europe has suffered an unprecedented heat wave for several days. Fires are burning everywhere. An absolute record was broken in Sicily on August 11.

Briefly:

cooking europe

breaking the absolute record in Italy;

Spain and Morocco are preparing.

heat dome

Europe is struggling with a dome of heat holding the scorching air from the African continent aloft. Greece, Italy, Tunisia and most of the Mediterranean countries suffered from a severe heat wave for several days. These harsh conditions threaten these regions where devastating wildfires are spreading everywhere, especially on the Greek islands.

absolute recording

On August 11, an absolute record was broken in Europe. The old mark of 48°C fell as Syracuse, Sicily, recorded a high of 48.8°C.

heat moves

This weekend, southern space and Morocco will be due for a heat wave as intense as the one sweeping the east of the continent. A rise of 47 degrees Celsius is expected in these areas.

worst in canada

The European record is impressive, but the hot spot in British Columbia is getting more attention. The small town of Lytton set a national heat record of 49.6 degrees Celsius on June 29. Remember that the old record was 45 degrees Celsius.

