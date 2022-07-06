Catherine Bleuen will defend the CAQ colors at Bonaventure

The candidate, a young mother, is from the world of communication. A graduate of the University of Quebec in Montreal, she was in turn a producer, host, and communications director.

Since 2019, she has worked as a communications consultant and project manager at the Center for Integrated Health and Social Services Gaspésie (CISSS).

Mrs. Bleuen, a well-known figure in her community, works with various organizations in Pays de Challor. She was also named Carleton-sur-Mer Volunteer of the Year in 2017.

In a press release sent to the media on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Legault claimed to share it The same vision for a government close to the world . He adds that Catherine Bloen She is the ideal candidate to defend the interests of the peoples of the region and contribute to improving the quality of life of its citizens .

For its part, the main interested party indicated its desire to be on the ground throughout the election campaign. I would like to meet you and hear your concerns and issues as you say in writing.

Catherine Bleuen is the wife of the Mayor of Carleton-sur-Mer Mathieu Labpointe. The latter is also conservative MRC Avignon and head of the Gaspezi Governors Table.

struggle to follow

As the electoral picture becomes clearer and clearer in this former liberal fortified castle, which was once a stronghold of Nathalie Normando, the campaign promises to be an especially exciting Bonaventure ride.

During her first battle in regional politics, Catherine Bleuen will meet with swordsman Catherine Sayre-Wright, who will represent Quebec Solidere for the second time.

The CAQ candidate will also face PQ Alexis Deschênes. The trained attorney had tried for the first time in 2014 riding in Trois-Rivieres.

As for current independent MP Sylvain Roy, he announced earlier this week that he would not be a candidate in the upcoming general election.

