CBC/Radio-Canada engages in conversation with Aboriginal communities across Canada to better reflect their cultures

Twenty sessions will be part of the development of the new Indigenous strategy for the public broadcaster

–

CBC/Radio-Canada invites the indigenous peoples of Canada to know what to expect from the public broadcaster. About two dozen panel discussions will take place across Canada with Indigenous communities from April 26 to September 27, 2022. The goal is to create a space for constructive exchanges with First Nations, Inuit, and Colored peoples living in the communities or in urban areas about how CBC/Radio represents -Canada Reflects the interests, needs, and cultures of different indigenous peoples.

Eight sessions in French will be organized by consulting services Akosis With Radio Canada 14 sessions will be organized in English byIndigenous Leadership Development Institute with CBC.

“As a public broadcaster, our mission is to provide services that meet the needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. Through these discussion sessions, we wish to hear and learn about these needs, so that we can meet them in our content, in our workforce, in our internal culture and in our relationships with communities.” — Catherine Tait, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada

For more information on these discussion sessions, including how to get involved, please visit Exchanges with Indigenous Communities.

Radio Canada panel discussions will take place at:

approx 28th April (for original media),

Montreal/Tiohti: Aki on May 9th,

Wendake (Quebec) on May 23 (2 sessions, one for Indigenous organizations in Quebec),

Val d’Or (Quebec) on June 15,

September Ellis (Quebec) on August 23,

Approx. September 5 (Metis, First Nations),

Practically September 12 (Kree, Inuit).

For CBC, they will be held at:

Winnipeg on April 26,

Yellowknife May 10,

Saskatoon on May 31

Vancouver on June 14

White Horse on June 29

Iqaluit on July 12,

Membertou First Nation (Nova Scotia) on July 18th,

Halifax on July 19

Edmonton on July 26

Kahnawake (Quebec) on August 16th,

Ottawa on August 30

Toronto on September 6

Saint John (Newfoundland and Labrador) on September 14,

Thunder Bay on September 27.

Dates subject to change.

