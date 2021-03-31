Celine Dion thanks her fans with 3 festive souvenir pics!

Celine Dion So touched by all the Christmas greetings received today!

As you know, the star celebrates his 53rd birthday on March 30, 2021. His great friend, Baby Munoz, He was also one of the first to wish him a happy birthday On social media today!

In addition to the kind words from family and friends on this special day, hundreds of thousands of people celebrated his birthday Celine Dion On the web.

A wave of love pleased her heart.

In order to thank the public for all these wishes, the singer unveiled three souvenir photos taken in the 1990s while cutting her birthday cake:

« I don’t count the years, but I’ll definitely eat the cake! Thank you for all your birthday wishes! – Celine xx … »

Use the small white arrow, in the center-right of the post, to see the other photos!

It looks like Celine Dion He’s not getting old at all, when you look at these pictures!

We wish him a wonderful birthday, too!

On the other hand, Celine Dion This May, he will receive an Excellent Medal: Honorary Doctorate from the prestigious Berkeley College of Music in Boston! He will be given this honor in order to emphasize his immense talent and all of his works.

explore All the details about this concert are online During which Quebec will receive this honorary doctorate!

