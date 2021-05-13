Celine Dion: While waiting for Las Vegas, she outlived the vaccine

For Celine Dion, a true marathon runner, it’s the end of her run Bravery Because of the health crisis that allowed him to rest and see life differently.

The time that life set aside for me and my family was a great luxury. Spending time at home was such a wonderful thing. For several months, it was exceptional The singer, who also posted a photo of herself surrounded by her children, said on Instagram on Mother’s Day.

I will not see humanity the same way. Those hugs, those kisses, those handshakes. Humanity, we will not take this for granted , She added during this virtual interview.

His cry from the heart for vaccination

The girl, who has been away from her fans for more than a year, took advantage of this interview to announce that she will perform 10 concerts this November at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel.

Before that, she will resume her tour Bravery In Winnipeg on August 16th, health condition permitting. So the singer calls out to the people Get the opportunity To get the vaccine to benefit from it.

I encourage everyone to get vaccinated because I now believe it’s the only way to rebuild immunity across the world. Quote from:Celine Dion

show must go on

The announcement of her return to the Strip comes nearly two years after she left Caesar’s Palace, where she performed 1,141 concerts between 2003 and 2019.

Our partners on the show came to inform us of a new hotel, Resorts World Las Vegas, which would be exceptional with a 5,000-seat theater and state-of-the-art equipment. It was all very tempting and then I said to myself “Why not?” It’s very exciting.

So I decided to embark on this adventure. Every time, it’s hard to level up.

This time, not a room specifically built for the arrival of the Quebec singer, Carrie Underwood will take over at the beginning of December six concerts before giving way to Katy Perry, who will perform eight times from late December to mid-January. As for American country music singer Luke Bryan, he will be on stage at Resorts World Las Vegas six times in February 2022.

View promises to be different

If it’s still too early to tell if these 10 concerts announced will be the first of a long series, Celine Dion wants to create a different show.

I can only sing the songs that brought me to where I am today. But how do you imagine them on stage? How do you change it a little but not much? This is the challenge. Quote from:Celine Dion

There is a creative side living in me because we are presenting the show right now. There’s a craze because it’s been so long since we’ve been able to do what we love , She added.

After a difficult year, all proceeds from the first concert in this series of ten shows will go towards the fight against COVID-19. And the gesture went without saying, according to the singer, who is eager to see her fans again.

When I go to see the crowd again, I think it would be like the first, it would be very emotional. Quote from:Celine Dion

The singer is clearly ready to return to the stage, but she does not want to rush things.

The United States is slowly opening up again, but when you look at Europe, India and Canada, the light hasn’t reached the end of the tunnel. You have to be very careful. So let’s take it slow, but definitely.[…] We taught that the simple pleasures of life are greater than us and we should enjoy them.

If all goes well, Celine Dion intends to resume the European part of the tour Bravery In 2022 and 2023

Celine Dion will perform at Resorts World Las Vegas on 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16, 17, 19, 20 and 2021. Tickets will go on sale on May 24 at 7 AM EST.