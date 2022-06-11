The first trailer for the Netflix series Resident Evil has been revealed

Streaming giant Netflix has revealed the first clips of the highly anticipated TV series vampireBased on the survival horror video game of the same name. The horrific images, full of zombies (including dogs), pay homage to Capcom, the publisher of the title.

The series that comes out this summer is set across two timelines and in two locations – one in 2022, New Raccoon City, and the other in 2036, in devastated London.

In the current era, we follow the character of Albert Wesker, played by Lance Riddick, a worker for the Umbrella Corporation, the company behind the T virus, which threatens to destroy the planet. However, this pharmaceutical company always presents itself as a public good.

However, we know that in the year 2036, one of Albert Wesker’s daughters, Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska), was one of only 15 million people left on Earth trying to survive the zombie apocalypse. While searching for her missing sister, she must come to terms with the fact that her family, along with the Umbrella Company, are behind this dark legacy of the planet.

Resident Evil fans should find their accounts in this TV series, in particular due to the video game’s many nods – including a zombie dog – but also by the kind of horror that came to the fore according to the revealed images.

This isn’t the first time the Resident Evil video game series has been adapted for the small screen. Last year, animation production Resident Evil: Infinite DarknessIt was also broadcast on Netflix.

The series, which has an eight-episode season, is scheduled to be released July 14 on Netflix.