CEO of the Year: Lamorillo over Bergvin

Mark Bergiveen should hope for a fourth Jim Gregory Cup nomination to one day earn the General Manager of the Year title.

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced Tuesday evening that GM of New York Island, Lou Lamoreello, was awarded the honor for the 2020-2021 season.

The Montreal Canadiens boss was second among the candidates. Thus he defeated Bill Zito (Florida Panthers) in the ballot. Bergvin was named on 19 ballot papers, 13 times in first place. It is reported that the 55-year-old former was nominated for the third time for this honor.

Returning to Lamoriello, the Hall of Fame member since 2009 has won the Jim-Gregory Cup for the second consecutive season. He was selected on 30 out of 41 ballot papers and received 12 first-place votes.

The 78-year-old veteran is in his 33rd season as a GM in the NHL and his third with the “Islanders”. Under his watch, the Long Island team hasn’t missed the playoffs and reached a quarter of the past two seasons. In 2020-21, the islanders held the record 32-17-7 and finished fourth in the Eastern Division.

Lamoreello particularly credited forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajak on April 7, giving his side a second chance at the regular season extension.

The Jim-Gregory Award has been given annually since 2009-2010, after voting by NHL officials and the media.