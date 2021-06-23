Under guardianship since 2008, Britney Spears went to court in Los Angeles

Under guardianship since 2008 after mental disorders, singer Britney Spears will speak Wednesday in Los Angeles court and must speak about the provisions of this legal agreement that deprives her of much of her independence, financially and personal choices.

The star, like other protagonists of the case, must not be physically present and will speak via the internet link during the intervention that could take place behind closed doors.

“Britney wants to go to court directly,” he had begun at an earlier hearing by Samuel Ingham, the court-appointed attorney for Britney Spears.

No details have been reported about the points the 39-year-old would like to bring up in court, but perhaps those are the very strict terms of the legal agreement she has been living under since 2008, after it came down to the courts. Underworld was widely advertised at the time.

Similar to the guardianship system, this agreement states that decisions about the singer are made in particular by her father, Jamie Spears, with whom she has had a difficult relationship for a long time.

These arrangements have been hotly disputed in recent years, and Britney Spears’ attorney recently asked the court to replace Jamie Spears with a professional trustee, who is currently co-managing her case with her father.

Samuel Ingham has already said that the singer was “afraid of her father” and Britney Spears may want to voice her concerns and demands in person on Wednesday before Judge Brenda Penny.

Although he is sometimes on social networks to keep in touch with his fans, the star has so far refrained from publicly discussing his guardianship or his difficult relationship with his father.

However, according to court documents cited by the New York Times, Britney Spears has repeatedly expressed her clear opposition to the terms of her guardianship, considering them too excessive.

“She said she felt that guardianship had become an oppressive means of controlling it,” she wrote in a report dated 2016 and a forensic investigator in charge of the case. The system over which she was placed “too much control” was, “too much”.

According to the report carried by the daily, Britney Spears told the detective that she wants to end this guardianship system as soon as possible. The doc continues: “She’s + tired of being taken advantage of + and she says it’s her who works and brings in money, but she pays for everyone around her.”

The New York Times, for example, ensures that under such supervision, the singer must pay not only her own legal fees, but also the fees of the guardians, which are very large, who contest her claims in court.

All this controversy has only served to revive the #FreeBritney (#LibérezBritney in French) campaign organized on the street and on social networks by some fans, convinced that the singer is being held against her will under supervision and is sending encrypted calls on her Instagram account. .

Interest in the legal and psychological saga of Britney Spears has rekindled recently with the release of a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears” that explores the star’s declining mental health and his sometimes harsh media treatment.

During her long depression that followed her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2006, and the loss of custody of her children in 2007, Britney Spears was seen barefoot at a gas station or shaving her head.

Her tenure did not prevent the artist from continuing professional activity: she released three albums and gave a series of residencies in Las Vegas, and also appeared in some TV shows.

But in January 2019, it announced that it would suspend its artistic activities until further notice.