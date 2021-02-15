Cesar: The things we say, the things we do with Niels Schneider, are dominant

It is an Emmanuel Moreh movie The things we say, the things we doOne of the main players is Niels Schneider, who came in with 13 nominations. The film is due to be shown in Canada once theaters reopen.

Goodbye fools By Albert Dupontel, and Summer 85, Written by Francois Ozon Follow with 12 nominations each. Summer 85 Released roughly this fall, it is available for rent online at Beaubien, Museum, and Park cinemas. Goodbye fools It should be released next March.

Nils Schneider competing for the Cesar Award for Best Actor alongside Sami Bouajila for his role in Son By Jonathan Cohen, in Leaked; By Albert Dupontel, N.V. Goodbye negatives. And Lambert Wilson, N. De Gaulle.

The five finalists for the Cesar Award for Best Actress are: Laure Calamy, for Antoinette at Seven; Martin Chevalier for her role in who are they; Virginie Evira Goodbye fools. Camellia Jordana The things we say, the things we do; Barbara Sukwa who are they.

Only one woman was nominated for Best Achievement, Maïwenn, for ADN. She will face filmmakers Sebastian Lifshitz for the TeenagersAlbert Dupontel Goodbye foolsEmmanuel Moreh The things we say, the things we do, And François Ozon from the order Summer 85.

With the exception of Maïwenn, all of these feature films were shortlisted for the top prize, the Cesar Award for Best Picture. The final fifth movie is Antoinette in SevenBy director Caroline Vignall.

Teenagers He is also in the race to win Cesar for Best Documentary.

The party will take place this year on March 12th in Paris.