CF Montreal adds an experienced scorer to his squad

Striker Ki Camara, who has often hurt the Montreal club in the past, signed a contract for the 2022 season with Quebec Metropolis on Friday.

Due to injuries, sporting director Olivier Renard decided to turn to the 15-year-old veteran of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The player from Sierra Leone has been one of the most consistent scorers in the ring for a long time and if he fits well in Montreal the club will be able to activate the option for an additional year stipulated in the agreement.

“In the absence of many players who had an offensive profile due to injury or illness, especially young striker Ivy Brisma who had a good training camp, we had to work and strengthen the team. Kei is a player with a lot of experience in MLS, his attacking skills will help us in,” Renard explained. Both on the field and with our group of young players.”

Former captain Patrice Bernier was delighted with this takeover of the show GC. Watch that interview in the video above.

We needed reinforcements to attack. He’s a good asset on your team, knowing he’s very good in established situations. “This is not a bad acquisition for CF Montreal and it is good news for the fans, who loved to hate him,” said Bernier.

A source of strength for youth

In his opinion, Kamara will also be very useful in the development of young players in the organization.

“He has done really good things with the young players. Take for example Alphonso Davies when he was with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Camara took him under his wing. At the age of 38, he will be able to help the youth of CF Montreal. In addition, he is a very positive guy with a great attitude. .

We can see that clearly with this message sent to the fans at the beginning of the evening.

Long time coming already 👊 a message from Tweet embed For the people of Montreal!#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/GvuOAO9CEN – CF Montreal (cfmontreal) February 19, 2022

With 130 goals and 47 assists, the 37-year-old is the fifth top scorer in MLS history. However, he played the last half of the season in Finland with IFK Helsinki. He scored four goals in 15 matches during this short stay in Europe.

In North America, Camara has played for the Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo, San Jose Earthquakes, Kansas City Sporting, New England Revolution, Vancouver Whitecaps, Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United. Thus, Montreal will be its ninth destination in the MLS.

The tall (6’3 and 190 lbs) striker, known for his headers, represented Sierra Leone at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in 2022.