Wimbledon Tennis Championships: Divorce or Retire

London | Before becoming a physical trainer, Abdullah was a prominent football player.

Everyone who held the back corner position even attended the NFL camp. However, his career ended abruptly.

“She stepped in my back and my legs were paralyzed for a few minutes,” he said. At that time my wife said to me, “Retire or get divorced.”

“I decided to choose the first option even though it was a difficult decision. I am still with her today.”

Gymnasium at Aaron Hicks

Having hung up his shoes, Salah tried to stay away from his favorite sport. He doesn’t want his old flame to ignite.

On the other hand, he touches the soccer ball regularly since he uses it during the warm-ups for Bianca Andreescu. Nothing too exciting.

Salé does not have its own gym. He resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We train in the gym coached by Aaron Hicks [joueur des Yankees de New York] Go live with him. Salah said he gives us full access to his facilities. We have all the hardware we need.

“I try to get my clients to train together. I want them to see what other people are doing. I have athletes from several sports under one roof. I try to create a family spirit between them.

“For me, this is important. »