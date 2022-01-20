CF Montreal Reserve will join the Quebec Premier League

The two organizations confirmed the news in a joint statement on Thursday.

We are excited to officially participate in PLSQ in 2022 Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said in an official press release.

Thanks to the partnership with Soccer Quebec, we will be able to develop in a high-quality competitive environment and use this platform to further develop the hopes of the club and our academy.

In a video conference noon on Thursday, technical director Wilfried Nancy said the decision to join this department was made after reflection within the organization.

The club has taken that direction for now. We are pleased with this decision as it has been carefully considered and will give players the opportunity to remain in the competition. Then we’ll see how it goes. For now, that’s the decision and it’s the right one, we’ll see the rest in the future. He mentioned it for the first time.

Wilfried Nancy Photo: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This semi-professional department, created in 2012 under the auspices of Soccer Quebec, is located in Division 3 level in Canada.

Our group is young. As a result, (players) will face older opponents As Nancy indicated, when asked about the level of play that the reserve team will face in color.

We will focus on ourselves and not focus on the opponent. It is trying to develop mechanisms to help players adapt. It also does not prevent our reserve players from playing matches against other teams. Nancy added.

In addition, CF Montreal can continue to loan players from its first team to clubs in the Canadian Premier League (CPL). It’s a practice that I defended last year, among other things, with goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois being transferred to Valor FC, a team based in Winnipeg.

The fact that CPL experience, from working with certain clubs, is a good tool for young people because I see it on a daily basis now. All the players who came back with us progressed and asserted themselves so much more Nancy commented.

« PLSQ is a second tool that will also allow us to see, and we will choose the one that is most important individually for the player, until he progresses. From this perspective we see things quite a bit. » – Quote from Wilfried Nancy, Montreal coach

The Director General of Football Quebec, Mathieu Chamberland, was also pleased with the outcome of this operation undertaken by FC Montreal.

General Manager of Football in Quebec, Matthew Chamberland. Photo: Radio Canada/Charles Contant

CF Montreal is our partner and we have always worked hand in hand. I am very happy that this mutual trust convinced the club to join the Premier League.

Discussions between CF Montreal and PLSQ began several months ago, but the club’s management wanted to evaluate all his options.

For PLSQ, the league’s intentions have always been to attract CF Montreal into its ranks.

This result that we have been waiting for since the start of the league in 2012 is the result of many meetings said Martin DeGrouziliers, Director of Régie de Soccer Québec.