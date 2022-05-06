CH: A Quebec at the end of the first round?

All the attention is on picking Canadians number one in the next draft, and rightfully so. However, a promising Quebec skater could join the Montreal club even before the end of the first round.

• Read also: With CH or not, Shane Wright was the first choice

• Read also: World 2022: Jordan Harris invited, Sean Farrell too

According to the final ratings released by Central Recruitment on Thursday, it appears that three players from the Major League Hockey League of Quebec (LHJMQ) in a race may be drafted during the first round. Striker Nathan Gaucher, of Quebec Rimparts, is clearly part of the game, but there are also two defenders, Maverick Lamoureux, of Drummondville Voltigor, and Tristan Lono, of Gatineau Olympic.

The names Gaucher, Lamoureux and Luneau respectively come to 16And20And and 24And In the list of skiers in North America.

In addition to their first pick, guaranteed to be in the top three, the Habs held the first round of selection for Calgary Flames acquired in the deal that they signed up for Tyler Toffoli, this past February.

Given that several international players will also be drafted before the Canadian turn to speak, it’s clear that some of these products from La Belle County, or even all three, could be available.

Make Logan Milo Forget

Inevitably, the selection for the Flames team, who finished sixth overall in the National League, will end up among the 27And and 32And Ranking, based on their performance in the playoffs.

As an indicator, North Americans Chase Stillman, Zachary Dean, Logan Mallox and Nolan Allen were selected in order, 29And30And31And and 32And In the latest draft. However, these were 35 in a rowAnd21And23And and 40And In the definitive list of North American skaters for this vintage style.

Among the goalkeepers, the highest-rated QMJHL producer was Ivan Zhigalov, a Belarusian national who plays for Sherbrooke Phoenix. Quebecer Vincent Filion, of Moncton Wildcats, can also be drafted in July, but much later.